Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $133.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

