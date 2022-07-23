Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

