Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 590,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 45.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 258.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.