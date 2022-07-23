Raymond James Comments on Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

TSE DML opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Denison Mines

In other news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$181,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$538.40.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

