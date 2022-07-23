Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.41.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

