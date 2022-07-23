Raymond James Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $160.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.54.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

