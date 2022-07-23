Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

RETA opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

