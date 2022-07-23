Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,375 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($111.18) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($83.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,639.29 ($91.32).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,268 ($74.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £44.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,396.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,208.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($58.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,527 ($78.03).

Insider Activity at Reckitt Benckiser Group

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.29), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($572,965.71).

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.