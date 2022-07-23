Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.