Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 175 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diageo

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

