Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 175 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
