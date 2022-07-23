Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,012 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.