Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 50 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $265.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.58 and a 1 year high of $405.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.77.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

