Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %

TECH stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

