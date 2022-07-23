Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $557,507 and have sold 554,841 shares valued at $70,009,118. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concentrix Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

