Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $353.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

