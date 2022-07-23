Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $573,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $217.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

