Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

