Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $794,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $439.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.05 and a 200 day moving average of $469.85. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

