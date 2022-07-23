Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $8,324,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,226,520 shares in the company, valued at $344,366,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,426,200. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

