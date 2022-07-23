Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $596,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23.
