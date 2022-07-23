Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,185,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.3 %

ABC stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

