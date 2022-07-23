Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $42.05 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

