Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.38 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.