Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 55,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 53,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

