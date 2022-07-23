Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

