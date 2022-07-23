Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 2,388 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of News by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 603,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of News by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of News by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

