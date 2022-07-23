Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $209.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.