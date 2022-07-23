Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 153 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $221.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

