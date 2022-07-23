Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 47,421 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,421 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 605,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

