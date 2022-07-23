Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 8,826 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

