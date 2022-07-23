Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

