ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Financial Contrast

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ReNew Energy Global and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Entergy 1 3 4 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. Entergy has a consensus price target of $121.93, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Entergy.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Entergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.83 -$212.00 million N/A N/A Entergy $11.74 billion 1.89 $1.12 billion $5.24 20.87

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98% Entergy 8.99% 10.44% 2.03%

Summary

Entergy beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. Its power plants have approximately 26,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 6,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

