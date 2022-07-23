Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $140.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

