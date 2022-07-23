Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given a $139.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

