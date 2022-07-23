Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

