Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

