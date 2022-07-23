Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Century Casinos, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $241.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.