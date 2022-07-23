Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,812,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

