Reviewing EVI Industries (EVI) and Its Rivals

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the "Personal services" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EVI Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million $8.38 million 12.91 EVI Industries Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 479.11

Profitability

EVI Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares EVI Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% EVI Industries Competitors -24.51% 341.98% -3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVI Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 183 811 1449 63 2.56

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 47.98%. Given EVI Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVI Industries competitors beat EVI Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

