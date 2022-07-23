Reviewing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.86%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Brigham Minerals 36.54% 10.56% 9.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 8.68 $50.28 million $1.53 15.12

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats PetroQuest Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

