Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Revolve Group Stock Down 3.9 %

RVLV stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

