Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,333.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.58) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,772 ($57.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.33 billion and a PE ratio of 436.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,512.62.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

