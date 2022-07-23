Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 20,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,824,599.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $199,410.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner bought 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

