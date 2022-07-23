Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 20,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,824,599.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner bought 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

