Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

