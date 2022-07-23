Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.