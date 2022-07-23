Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.51.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $410.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

