Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.44) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Up 0.3 %

RMG stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.12.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.