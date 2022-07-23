Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.44) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 476.72. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

