Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $89,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after buying an additional 1,136,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

