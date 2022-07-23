Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

