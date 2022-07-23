Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $202.24

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.24 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 210.05 ($2.51). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 30,971 shares traded.

Sareum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.24 million and a PE ratio of -76.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.89.

About Sareum

(Get Rating)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.